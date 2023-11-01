Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023
Survey predicts ‘janta ka mood’ with BRS in Telangana
After Narayana Murthy’s “70-hours-a-week” formula, Infosys asks employees to return to office
Telangana Govt assures support for stabbed Indian student’s family in US
Watch: Star Indian cricketer disguised as cameraman talks to fans on Mumbai streets
Indian Racing League venue shifted from Hyderabad to Chennai, here’s why
Another jolt to BJP as Vivek Venkatswamy quits and joins Congress
LB Nagar: Ram Mohan Goud quits Congress, returns to BRS
CM KCR to perform Raja Shyamala Yagam at Erravelli farm house
Khammam student stabbed in the head in US, critical
Age no bar: 93-year-old Hyderabad woman completes PhD
BJP turned India into “unemployed nation”, says KTR
KTR receives warning message about State-sponsored surveillance of his phone from Apple
Congress known for its violent past, greed for power, says CM KCR
Explained: Why leaked Aadhaar details should worry an ordinary citizen
Massive breach: Aadhaar details of 81.5 cr Indians leaked, put on sale
Hyderabad dominates Indian office space market
TSRTC bus stolen from Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam depot
Moitra, Tharoor, Owaisi and others receive Apple alert on ‘State-sponsored iPhone attack’
Latest News
Elon Musk’s childhood Halloween Santa costume goes viral
5 seconds ago
I am not Modi…when i make a promise, i strive to fulfill it: Rahul Gandhi
11 mins ago
Rajashyamala Yagam performed at CM KCR’s farmhouse
21 mins ago
Beware! Mobile phone use may adversely affect semen quality
32 mins ago
ED charge sheet names Jet Airways founder Goyal, wife in Rs 538 cr ‘Canara Bank fraud case’
36 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: SCR’s Rail Nilayam bags ‘IGBC Green Existing Building Gold Rating’
Limerick Contest-2023 to be held in Hyderabad
Dreamtime Learning Hub Introduces Weekend Makerspace Program
Shakti Hörmann to Set up a Rs 175 Cr Greenfield project
Air Force Station Hakimpet hosts ‘Run for Unity’ on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’
Telangana braces for dry and warm November
Rahul Gandhi’s free education policy, Telangana IT growth, and ED against Arvind Kejriwal
5th ‘Digital Citizens Summit’ to be organised at T-Hub from Nov 2
Cartoon
Cartoon Today on November 1, 2023
India
India logs 39 new Covid cases in a day
4 hours ago
Road accidents claims 1,68,491 lives in India in 2022
3 hours ago
Education Today
Learning English in the US
4 days ago
Master’s program: Education USA’s five essential steps
1 week ago
MPHA examination postponed
2 weeks ago
Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you
2 weeks ago
web stories
Check out Shraddha Kapoor's new supercar worth Rs 4.04 cr
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Telangana
Jana Reddy’s son faces public ire
Past haunts Revanth as his comments on OU students go viral
10 first-timers in the fray in erstwhile Warangal
Editorials
Editorial: Quota conundrum
19 hours ago
Editorial: Yet another tragedy on tracks
2 days ago
Editorial: Crypto here to stay
3 days ago
Editorial: Water crisis looms large
5 days ago
Sports
Quinton de Kock slams his fourth century in World Cup
Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ICC ODI bowler
Roman Safiullin shocks World No.2 Alcaraz at Paris Masters
Saudi Arabia bids for 2034 FIFA World Cup
CWC 2023: South Africa take on New Zealand in battle of equals
Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu reaches home in Vijayawada after interim bail
8 hours ago
Chandrababu has to go back to prison after medical treatment
1 day ago
Andhra Pradesh HC grants interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu on health grounds
1 day ago
Andhra train accident: Railways gets all lines operational
1 day ago
Telangana TDP president Kasani Gyaneshwar quits
2 days ago
Andhra accident: Initial probe points finger at Rayagada passenger train crew
2 days ago
Videos
iPhone Hacking By ‘State-Sponsored Attackers’ Ft. Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, And Asaduddin Owaisi
Lionel Messi Wins 8th Ballon d’Or | Is Lionel Messi The Greatest Footballer Of All Time?
Palamuru Rangareddy Project Benefits, Palamuru District Before 2014 and Israel-Lebanon War Updates
81.5 Crore Indians Personal Data Leaked | COVID-19 Tests Data Hacked From ICMR
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 3-Day Sri Lanka Visit | India-Sri Lanka Business Summit
Rahul Gandhi’s free education policy, Telangana IT growth, and ED against Arvind Kejriwal
Apple Scary Fast: M3 Chip Family, 24-inch iMac, 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro Introduced
ED Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Son Vaibhav Gehlot
Thrifting Culture Arrives In Hyderabad | Thrifting Community On WhatsApp By Vyshnavi Gudivada
News Today: Telangana development, Telangana model, and poverty in Telangana
Entertainment
Die-hard fan builds temple for Rajinikanth in Madurai
Sophie Turner gets cozy with English aristocrat amid divorce
60-year-old Demi Moore sizzles in black bikini under waterfall
Hrithik pens sweet b’day wish for his love Saba Azad
Jennifer Aniston tearfully feared losing Matthew Perry 19 years ago
Aishwarya Rai’s birthday: Best performances from ‘Devdas’ to ‘PS-I’
Business
ISB Launches Revamped India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0
1 day ago
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade
1 day ago
Stock market opens on a positive note as Sensex and Nifty begin the day in green territory
1 day ago
Gadgets
OnePlus Open to be launched in India on October 19
HP launches new software platform ‘AI Studio’, 23.8-inch movable PC
iPhone 14 for less than Rs. 50,000? Flipkart’s Big Billion Day ad suggests so
Google, HP start manufacturing Chromebooks in India
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: Avoiding water crisis
19 hours ago
Opinion: Will Gaza jeopardise India’s energy resilience?
2 days ago
Opinion: The missing ‘E’ in Higher Education
3 days ago
Opinion: Diverging tracks of Telugu States
5 days ago
Opinion: The overlooked superpower
6 days ago
Opinion: BRICS and Western world order
7 days ago
Opinion: Digital detox at workplace
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Nations backing Israel experience surge in hacking activities, including India
Musk aims to elevate X as premier dating and job platform
Google introduces ‘.ing’ domain for one-word websites
YouTube’s global crackdown on Ad blockers
Google, Match Group settle Play Store antitrust case
World
Hamas ready to release foreign hostages in Gaza
5 hours ago
Israel strikes largest refugee camp in Gaza, claims killing top Hamas commander
7 hours ago
