Shalimar plans to double its dealer network in TS and AP

Hyderabad: Domestic and industrial paints maker Shalimar Paints has drawn up plans to double its distribution network in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next three quarters, said an official.

“We currently have about 200 dealers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This number will go up to about 400 in three quarters,’’ said Minal Srivastava, Vice President- Strategy, Growth and Marketing, Shalimar Paints.

“We are looking to train painters and we are working on loyalty programmes for them as well. We are putting a silver coin in buckets priced over a threshold. It is picking up well,” she said.

It earlier had constraints on the supply side as its factory was burnt down. It has now set up a new unit at Nasik with an investment of about Rs 50 crore and a capacity to make 2,000 kilo litre paint a month.

“Production facilities are liable to catch fire due to some solvents that are used in making paints. Some of the combinations are combustible. Now, we have a new manufacturing unit where we have taken steps to separate prevent mixing of such solvents,” she said.

The company has been in operation since 1902. “The market is aware of the brand but we did not invest more resources in these two States. However, now we want to ensure a steady supply,” she said.

The decorative paints used used in construction and real estate and industrial paints like red oxide and coatings on pipelines contribute nearly equally to its revenues, which were pegged at Rs 290 crore as of March 2019.

Srivastava said the delayed but stretched monsoon has impacted the demand for paints. The paint industry has been growing around ten per cent CAGR. “The growth of paint sector will be in sync with GDP growth trends. Some players dependent on the automobile sector have been hit. We do not have product categories that cater to the auto industry. The demand for paints will pick up once real estate works gain mometum,” she said.

The frequency of buying decorative paints is now around 4-5 years compared to the earlier 10 years. This is mainly due to new products in the market. “Out of the total paint related work, paints cost only about 20 per cent and the bulk goes as as labour costs and other allied services,” she said.

