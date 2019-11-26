Shalini Pandey’s look in Nishabdam out

By | Published: 8:11 pm

The first look of actor Shalini Pandey from Nishabdam, has been unveiled by the makers. With her grim expression, the poster looks intense and has left fans intrigued. Shalini Pandey who earned overnight celebrity status with Arjun Reddy, was last seen in Kalyan Ram starrer 118. Now, she is playing the character of Sonali in Nishabdam. The makers have been releasing the first look posters of the film quite frequently.

The movie features Madhavan as a cello player Anthony, Anushka Shetty, a mute artiste Sakshi and Anjali as a fierce police officer. Touted to be a crossover film, actors Anushka and Madhavan are playing the lead roles while Anjali will be seen in a key role.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the movie is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory and in in association with Kona Venkat’s Kona Film Corporation. It will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and Michael Madsen.

