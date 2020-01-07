‘Shameful’, noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU violence

By | Published: 1:54 pm

New Delhi: After being trolled for not reacting to the JNU violence, noble laureate and child right activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday termed the incident “shameful” and “disgraceful”.

“Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren’t safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful,” told Kailash Satyarthi.

“Whoever these attackers are they can’t be students. All students organisations must oppose violence,” he added.

Widespread violence broke out in JNU on Sunday with students, including girls, were assaulted in their hostel rooms by masked miscreants wielding wooden and iron rods. They also vandalised other properties. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was hit over her eye, with an iron road and taken to the hospital.

Some teachers were also injured in the violence, in which outsiders were also allegedly involved.

Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged the Prime Minister to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.

“In this situation of rising violence, anarchy and fear in universities, I urge the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately initiate direct and constructive dialogue with university students unions & national students’ bodies across the country, to restore peace,” Satyarthi added.