Shamita Shetty roots for rights of elderly

Shamita Shetty, who has been associated with the NGO HelpAge India, has said that the government should increase pension for the elderly. She added people shouldn’t forget that respecting elders has been our culture.

“I feel the elderly should get support, especially from their families because we have seen that a lot of daughters, sons, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law tend to disrespect their parents. So many times, they throw them out of the house, make them work too much, put them in old-age homes or think of them as a burden.

They need to understand there is the law to protect the elderly and they shouldn’t cross the line,” said Shamita, while interacting with the media when she flagged off walkathon on the eve of International Day for Older Persons.

“I feel our culture teaches us to respect elders but somewhere down the line, we have forgotten that because we are trying to ape the West. We need to get back to our roots,” she added.Under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, old aged person of 65 years and above belonging to BPL family are eligible under this scheme.

Beneficiaries under this scheme receive Rs 200 from the Central government and Rs 400 from the government of Maharashtra under Shravan Bal Seva Rajya Nivrutti Vetan Yojana. In all, the beneficiary receives Rs 600 per month.

Sharing her feelings about the sum elderly people receive from the government, Shamita said, “I feel they should get more amount of money than what they are getting at this point of time. Last year, too, I was here to celebrate this day.

I believe in this cause and, therefore, I feel there should be more awareness on how the older generation is treated. I feel somewhere down the line, we don’t give them the respect they deserve, so I try to associate myself with the NGO HelpAge India as much as possible.”Shamita was last seen in a web series titled Yo Ke Hua Bro.