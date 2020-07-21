Shamita Shetty shares the key to happiness

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty has shared the secret to being happy in her new Instagram post.

Shamita has shared a picture of herself, where she sits in front of the camera dressed in a grey and white top paired with a black skirt.

“The secret to being Happy is accepting where you are in life and making the most out of everyday #love #gratitude #instapic#instadaily #lifeisbeautiful,” she wrote alongside the image.



Shamita, sister of actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra, made her film debut in 2000 with “Mohabbatein”.

She was later seen in dance numbers like “Sharara Sharara” in “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai” and “Chori Pe Chori” in “Saathiya”. Shamita also featured in films like “Zeher”, “Fareb”, “Cash” and “Bewafa”.

She was also seen in reality TV shows like “Bigg Boss 3”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9”. Shamita also ventured into the web-space with “Yo Ke Hua Bro”.