Shamshabad police conducts cordon & search operation at RGIA

By | Published: 9:40 am

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police conducted a cordon and search operation in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport area early on Tuesday. The officials seized 12 cars and took into custody 16 suspects. The police registered cases against 12 persons who were illegally operating cab services on the airport premises.

Around 100 police personnel participated in the operation headed by DCP Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy. The police appealed to the public to hire only cabs registered with the police for their journey from the RGI Airport to their destinations as it was safer.

