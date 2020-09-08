Shane Warne suggests five overs per bowler to bring balance in T20s

While commenting during the match between Australia and England, he said, “What about four bowlers bowl five overs? I just think it’ll make for a better contest between bat and ball.

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne feels that the game of T20 is becoming more and more of a batsman’s game and he suggests allowing four bowlers to bowl five overs each to bring back the balance between bat and ball.

While commenting during the match between Australia and England, he said, What about four bowlers bowl five overs? I just think it’ll make for a better contest between bat and ball. You want your best bowlers bowling as much as you can as T20 is so much in the batsmen’s favour.”

“When you get a couple of gun bowlers like this you want to give them another over up front. Wouldn’t it be nice to give them five? You can obviously have eight bowlers bowl whatever but I would like to see bowlers be able to bowl five. Rashid could bowl five overs in the middle which would be a real good battle for the batsmen against spin, while you can bowl your quicks at the beginning and at the end. I reckon it gets rid of the bits-and-pieces and you can pick your best batsmen and best bowlers when selecting your team,” Warne said.