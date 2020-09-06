Shaping up responsible future managers: Rennes

Rennes School of Business proposes a safe and innovative study environment allowing students to join the physical classes whenever possible.

Rennes, capital of the Brittany region, is a vibrant city and the largest university town in western France with 60,000 university students. Rennes is a very lively and safe city with 30% students from all over the world and only 2 hours from Paris by high speed train and 1 hour from the UK by air. Founded in 1990 by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Rennes, ESC Rennes School of Business is located in Rennes (Brittany, France).

ESC Rennes School of Business is one of the most prominent international schools of management in Europe and is among the 1% of the business schools in the world that hold the ‘Triple-Crown’ of the international accreditations and is accredited by the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) — AACSB Accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education, and has been earned by less than five percent of the world’s business programmes, and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

The school has been ranked among top 100 schools in the world for Finance and Management by the Financial Times over the years as well as the most renowned international school in Europe. ESC Rennes School of Business prepares through education and research, innovative and responsible managers to perform in a global environment. Such managers are responsible pioneers shaped and sharpened by multicultural contexts. They are “Global Responsible Pioneers”.

A member of the French “Conférence des Grandes Ecoles”, Esc Rennes’ programme portfolio covers all spectrum of international management: an International Bachelor Programme in Management (IBPM), 12 International Master’s, a French Master Programme Grande Ecole (PGE), a PhD, an Executive MBA, short training courses/ periods in Management.

With 95% of faculty members being non-French, 55% foreign students, classes in English, and a network of more than 300 partner universities worldwide, Rennes School of Business gives the students a unique opportunity to learn in a continuous international environment from first year to graduation.

Rennes School of Business proposes a safe and innovative study environment allowing students to join the physical classes whenever possible for them without missing out as the school has recently implemented the latest virtual classroom equipment in its facilities. The RBS has been using this solution since June respecting the social distancing in the class and allowing the students who are unable to physically join the class.

ESC Rennes hosts a “Corporate Relations Department”, that is in charge of assisting students in finding an internship in France or abroad. They also organise 2 days recruitment forum a year where the ESC Rennes business partners meet the students.

The RBS welcome students to join for Spring 2020 intake, as France was the first country with which India opened Airbubbles to restart visa services for students. Indian students would be having access to Shenghen (26 countries) during their studies and their 2 years post study visa (post the Master’s programme).

(The article has been written with inputs from Mrs. Maud Le Bars, South Asia Area Manager, Global School.)