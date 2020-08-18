Sharad Kelkar turns producer with Marathi film

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to make his debut as producer with a Marathi film titled Idak.

“I’ve always been in love with good storytelling. The idea behind becoming a producer is to come up with impactful stories, have an efficient team to paint them well and support them and the projects with adequate infrastructure. I’ve always been one who values regional cinema, and making a Marathi film for my debut as a producer is like going back to my roots,” Sharad shared.

Directed by Deepak Gawade, “Idak” revolves around a 32-year-old man, Namya, who goes on a pilgrimage and is asked by his mother to sacrifice a goat.

It features Sandeep Phatak and Usha Naik in the leading roles.

On the acting front, Sharad will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Laxmmi Bomb” and the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”.