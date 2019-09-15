Sharanya, Viswanatha Prasad bag chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: G Sharanya from Little Flower High School, Uppal and Viswanatha Prasad emerged the junior and open category champions in the 160th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Sharanya lifted the title by scoring six points from six rounds. Surya Saahas Reddy won the second place with five points and Aarush Reddy grabbed the third place with four points.

In the open category, Viswanatha Prasad won the title by scoring 5.5 points while Shanmukha and Madhusudhana Chary received the second and third places with five points apiece.

Winners: Boys: U-6: D Jaswanth; U-8: 1. Charan Bhattu, 2. N Krithik; U-10: 1. Aarush Reddy, 2. Shreevarsh; U-12: 1. K Surya Saahas Reddy, 2. M Surya; U-14: 1. Daiwik, 2. KV Dhruv.

Girls: U-8: Anaya Agarwal; U-10: Nithya Sai; U-12: 1. NS Likhitha, 2. Nigama Sree; U-14: 1. Lubna, 2. K Varenya; Best woman: Priyanka; Best veteran: T Masood.

Open category top ten: 1. Viswanatha Prasad, 2. Shanmukha, 3. Madhusudhana Chary, 4. S Subbaraju 5. Y Muralimohan, 6. Natura Bethi, 7. Anilkumar Reddy, 8. K Viswanath, 9. G Vishal, 10. R Akshay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter