Share of crimes in Telangana under IPC, SLL only 2.5%

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The share of crimes in Telangana, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL), is only 2.5 per cent in 2019 when compared to neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

This is according to the Crime in India 2019 statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The share of Andhra Pradesh was 2.8 per cent in 2019 while that of Karnataka was 3.2 per cent and Maharashtra 9.9 per cent, the NCRB said.

As many as 1,31,254 IPC and SLL crimes were registered in Telangana in 2019 as against 1,26,858 in 2018 and 1,33,197 in 2017. Crime committed by juveniles registered a dip in 2019 in Telangana with 1,352 cases, against 1,408 cases in 2018 and 1,365 in 2017.

As many as 839 murders, 171 cases related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 6,468 deaths due to negligence in road accidents and 163 dowry deaths were reported in 2019 in the State. There were also 677 sexual harassment cases, 873 rapes, 2,127 kidnap and abduction, including nine ransom and 434 extortion cases, last year. With respect to property offences, there were 4,623 burglaries, 505 robberies and 45 dacoities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .