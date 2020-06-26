Share trophy if game is tied in ODIs: Ross Taylor

By | Published: 10:46 pm

New Delhi: Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor would not mind teams sharing the 50-over World Cup trophy in the rare case of a tie as he strongly believes that Super Over is not necessary in the One-day format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had attracted a barrage of criticism after England were declared winners in the World Cup final against New Zealand on boundary countback after the tie in regulation period and subsequent Super Over.

That forced the ICC to tweak the rule which will allow repeated Super Overs in the semifinals and final until the winner is decided. However, Taylor sees a lot of merit in sharing the trophy if the game is tied.

“I’m still undecided in a Super Over in a one-day game, I think one-day cricket is played over such a long time that I have no problems in a tie being a tie,” Taylor said. “In T20, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in,

but I don’t think the Super Over is necessarily needed in a one-day game. I think you can have a joint winner.” Considering the length of the one-day game, Taylor feels tie is a fair outcome.

“During the World Cup I actually went up to the umpires to say ‘good game’, I didn’t even know there was a Super Over. A tie is a tie, I suppose you could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game I think if you can go 100 overs and still have someone equal at the end I don’t think a tie is a bad thing.”

New Zealand are not exactly Super Over specialists, having lost seven out of eight across formats. “One over across 50 overs or 20 overs is tough to swallow, but if we are in that same situation we still back ourselves. First and foremost you have to try and win the game in the allocated time. We haven’t been able to be ruthless enough there, and if we can do that and not even let it get into a Super Over then hopefully the right results comes,” Taylor added.