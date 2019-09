Shareef, Zaib smash double tons

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: Mohammed Fareez Shareef (207 no) and Mohammed Zaib (200) toyed with Epistemo Global HS bowling and scored double tons as St Marks Boys Town registered a comfortable 436-run victory in the HCA Under-16 league-cum-knockout tournament on Tuesday. Shareef also shined with the ball (4/23) as Epistemo side restricted the opponent to 85 runs in 24.1 overs after scoring 521/3 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Jawar High School openers Bardosh Khan (125) and Gaurav Mustipure (140 no) hit aggressive tons to help their side defeat Narayan Concept School by 254 runs at Oval Cricket Ground. In another match, Arhaan Satvalkar shined with the ball (5/10) as All Saints defended a modest total of 97/8 against Little Flower High School to secure a 46-run victory. Meanwhile Vishesh (6/8) picked up eight wickets and B Pranav scored an unbeaten ton (144 no) in DPS Khajaguda’s 286-run win over St Augustine High School.

Brief scores: Jawahar High School 292/2 in 39 overs (Bardosh Khan 125, Gaurav Mustipure 114 no) bt Narayan Concept School 38 in 14.5 overs (Ali Khan 4/1, Fazel-E-Hyder 4/3); Sherwood Public School 152 in 36.5 overs (Pranay Kumar 48, Pratham 3/21) bt Silver Oak 138 in 37.2 overs (K Seetharam 54, Aniketh Patha 4/31; All Saints 97/8 in 30 overs (Anvith 2/12) bt Little Flower High School 51 in 27 overs (Arhaan 5/10); St Andrews High School Keesara 97 in 18.5 overs (A Yuvaraju 5/30) lost to Sri Chaitanya School East Marredpally 100/1 in 17 overs (Siddharth Rao C 62 no); Pallavi Model School Bowenpally 42 in 22.2 overs (Nithai 5/14) lost to Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 43/2 in 9.3 overs; St Joseph’s High School 76 in 25.2 overs (Siddharth 5/12, Akshay 3/4) lost to Chirec International School 78/3 in 23.3 overs (Saket Reddy 34); Ghousia Model School 72 in 21.2 overs (Jaisnehal 3/19, Dattu 3/7) lost to Oakridge International School Bachupally 75/2 in 14.1 overs (Vasu Dev 31no); St Patricks High School 95 in 30 overs (Hari Pranav 31, Karthik P 5/23) lost to Bhartiya Vidya Bhavans Vidyaashram 99/3 in 20.4 overs (Siddhant Reddy 36no); Sherwood Public School 152 in 36.5 overs (Pranay Kumar 38, C Rithwik 3/31, Pratham P 3/21) bt Silver Oaks School 138 in 37.3 overs (K Sitharam 54, Aniketh P 4/31, Atharva H 3/24); Delhi Public School Khajaguda 297/2 in 30 overs (B Pranav 144 no, K Aditya 48) bt St Augustine High School 11 in 7.3 overs (Vishesh 6/8), Bhargav 3/3); Sri Chaitanya Central School 302/4 in 50 overs (Raghava 114) bt Slate The School Abids 79/10 in 22 overs (Arnav 4/30, Advaith 3/21); Sanghi Vidyaniketan HS 256 in 40.5 overs (Sree Madhav 126, Sameer 3/49) bt St Anthony High School Himayatnagar 77 in 24 overs (Alok 3/22, Madhav 5/12); Takshasheela High School 84 in 25.5 overs (Dhruvan 4/16, Nythik 3/8) lost to Sri Vidyaniketan 88/1 in 13.4 overs (Nythik Reddy 37 no); St Marks Boys Town 521/3 in 50 overs (Mohd Fareez Shareef 207 no, Mohd Zaib 200, Mirza Houzef 65) bt Epistemo Global High School 85 in 24.1 overs (Md Fareez Shareef 4/23); Vignan Vidyalaya Nizampet 223/7 in 47 overs (Aryan S Chavan 74, Chandu 3/48) bt Sri Chaitanya H S Meerpet 52 in 20.3 overs (Sai Nikith 4/17, T Parthav 4/13); Johnson Grammar School ICSE 124 in 35 overs (Harsha K 39, Rohan 3/16) lost to P Obul Reddy School 125/6 in 28.4 overs; Asian Grammer School 225/5 in 35 overs (Mustafa Khan 76, Karan Yadav 65) bt Gowtham Jr College ECIL 45 in 13.5 overs; St Peters High School Bowenpally 226 in 45 overs (Atherva Mishra 4/31) bt St Francis of Asisi B School 45 in 15.2 overs (Varun Dhatrak 4/11, Avinash 4/0).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter