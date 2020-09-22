Sharekhan enters discount broking

The service will be free for all types of trades for the next three months if a customer opens a demat account with Espresso before October 22

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Mumbai: Retail brokerage Sharekhan, which is owned by French banking major BNP Paribas, on Tuesday announced its entry into the discount broking space with Espresso, which offers no fees if the trade ends in losses. It is a ‘pay-when-you-profit-pricing model’, the brokerage said.

Sharekhan said Espresso will be a separate company. The new platform was announced three months ago as a Beta testing format. Also, there will also be no brokerage on delivery trades.

The service will be free for all types of trades for the next three months if a customer opens a demat account with Espresso before October 22, Sharekhan Chief Executive Officer Jaideep Arora said.

Espresso Chief Customer Officer R Kalyanaraman said a customer can pay Rs 20 per order across equity, future and options, commodities and currency, and the brokerage waiver is only on one side (buy/sell) of the order and also there is zero delivery brokerage.