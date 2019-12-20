Sharif diagnosed with complicated heart disease

By | Published: 12:28 pm

London: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, has been diagnosed with a complicated coronary disease and will undergo further scans, his personal physician said.

In a tweet, doctor Adnan Khan said on Thursday: “Former PM #NawazSharif underwent comprehensive Cardiovascular evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. He’s diagnosed of complicated Coronary Artery / Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden. Cardiac Perfusion Scans scheduled,” Dawn news reported.

Sharif continues to undergo a range of tests for his cardiac and haematology complications, as doctors move to diagnose the reason for his low platelet count.

The former leader arrived in London on November 19 along with his brother Shahbaz Sharif after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds.

He came to London three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption case on medical grounds.

A delegation of senior PML-N leaders came visited Nawaz Sharif in London last week, but some members of the team told Dawn news that no political discussion took place.