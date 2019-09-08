Sharing experiences over conversations

By | Published: 7:49 pm

No books but still a library. In fact, it’s a human library wherein books get replaced by people. And they share experiences that ranged from prejudices to studies to social exclusion and more.

Club Newswire of ICFAI Business School Hyderabad, organised an interactive session with The Human Library Hyderabad event at its campus. The new and intuitive platform had one-to-one conversation that allowed sharing of experiences, questioning your opinions, thinking differently and overall change of perceptions.

The interactive session had nine books including The Turncoat, Alcoholic Anonymous, Break the Silence on Child Sexual Abuse, Erotica Writer, Refugee, Happily Ever After (or Not), Don’t “Dis” My Abilities, Leading a Student Life as an African in India and Gains from Veganism.

Adding a different perspective of looking at different scenarios gives an edge to be more rational and analytical in terms of decision making. Dr S Venkata Seshaiah, Director of IBS Hyderabad, Prof Madhavi Garikaparthi, coordinator for the student activities, Prof Asha Binu Raj and others participated in the event.

