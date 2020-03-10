Sharing sexual identity improves LGBT health

By | Published: 4:23 pm

In a recent study, chave found that individuals in the LGBT community face stressors that have dire consequences on their health.

Researchers from Michigan State University are the first to pinpoint social factors, the study was published in the Journal of Aging and Health.

According to William Chopik, assistant professor of psychology at MSU and lead author, “When we reviewed past studies, we found a pretty stark bias toward studying what made things worse. That’s really important research, but there are plenty of positive parts of people’s lives that might disrupt some of the more stressful ones.”

Chopik surveyed 2,560 LGBT adults and discovered that surrounding yourself with a large social network — particularly with people who share your sexual identity — reduced the harmful effects of discrimination on health.

Specifically, participants measured their perceived discrimination, stress and social network size, as well as their physical health, depression and life satisfaction. Chopik believes that the research underscores how important a person’s background is for their health and well-being.

“Oftentimes, many in the medical community are agnostic about the repeated stressors that LGBT people face every day,” Chopik said. “We found that the stress that arises from discrimination predicts worse physical and mental health. Having a better understanding of the risk and protective factors present in their patients’ environments can lead to a more holistic understanding of their health and well-being.”