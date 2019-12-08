Sharmila Tagore celebrates 75th year with pancakes

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned 75-year-old on Sunday and her daughter, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, marked the day with some pancakes.On the special day of the ever-green actor, Soha put her best foot forward to make it a memorable one.

The Tum Mile actor hopped to her Instagram handle to post a sweet picture of her mother and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, immersed in birthday happiness.In the picture, the nineties actor is giving a pleasant smile with some birthday pancakes on the table and her adorable granddaughter in her lap.

Keeping the caption minimal, Soha wrote “Birthday pancakes !!” The author of ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’ had also posted a “Birthday Eve” Instagram story earlier, featuring a smiling Sharmila at a candle-lit dinner table.

Though the yesteryears’ star is not a part of the social media world, it is through Soha’s stories and posts that one gets to see the love that the mother-daughter duo share.Many Bollywood actors like Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza also made their way to the comments section to convey their wishes.