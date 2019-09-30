Sharp showers in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Kukatpally

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: It rained more than 70 mm in less than four hours in Madhapur as the skies opened up after a brief lull on Monday, dragging the glitzy IT hub of Hyderabad to its knees in water. Beginning around noon in different areas across the city, the clouds, however, soon began converging over the IT hub. Even as there was moderate rainfall and trees being uprooted over cars in other areas, it was Madhapur, Kukatpally and adjoining areas that bore the brunt of what appeared to be a cloudburst, though weather department officials said they had no information on any such incidence.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Madhapur recorded the highest rainfall of 72.3 mm till 6 pm followed by Jubilee Hills (70 mm), Khajaguda (68.5 mm), Kakatiya Hills (62.7 mm) and Kukatpally (61.8 mm).

Traffic gridlocked The cascading effect of the consequent waterlogging was traffic snarls all along the IT Corridor and across the city, including Patny, Ranigunj, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank and Afzalgunj.

With water levels on the main road in Jubilee Hills and Madhapur surging, the Traffic Police were forced to divert traffic at several places from Jubilee Hills Check Post, Madhapur and so on. The GHMC’s DRF teams had a tough time clearing several water stagnation points.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department officials said the skies would remain cloudy with light rain or drizzle in the city in the next two days. The Southwest Monsoon was still prevailing over the State and was likely to withdraw by mid-October, they said.

The month of September, officials said, had recorded 339.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 157.2 mm, which was the highest rainfall recorded in a month in this monsoon.

