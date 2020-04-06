Shashaa-ing into fans’ hearts

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Shashaa Tirupati started singing from the age of six. Born in Srinagar and raised in Vancouver, she got her training in music from Allahabad and Varanasi, and has been a resident of Mumbai for close to five years now.

The young singer sings in Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English, and has a sweet spot for middle-eastern and Sufi forms of music. Shashaa is the newest sensation of the music world. Her voice is running in loops across India, with the three soul-searching songs she has rendered. She says AR Rahman is the guru who recognised her talent.

Shashaa was always passionate about singing, she admits. “I started to sing from age of six, thanks to my parents. It’s because of them I started to sing; they used to listen to really good music and I used to get good exposure to good music which made me sing all the night and practise without knowing it. They recognised my talent,” shares the singer who sang in 13 languages.

A person should listen carefully and that’s how you learn, says Shashaa who likes challenges and wants to experiment with music. “Song-writing comes from deepest emotions. The song which I’m currently working on is also futuristic, and shows my attitude towards the future. I love experimental and jazz music,” she says.

“It’s always interesting when you try something new. I feel the song when I write, and some of them are my personal experience,” adds Shashaa. The National Award-winning singer has rendered a Telugu duet Manasu Maree with Amit Trivedi for the Telugu movie V starring Nani. Calling her experience of working with Amit Trivedi “amazing”, Shashaa says, “He is so chilled out and knows to take the best out of the person.

This is my first duet with Amit and I’m very excited about it. He supported and encouraged me.”She has entertained the audience with songs like Humma Humma (Ok Jaanu), Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga (Half Girlfriend), Baarish (Half Girlfriend), Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Mahi Aaja (Singh Is Bliing) and more.

Shashaa has recently collaborated with another popular singer Chinmayi Sripada for the first time for their Tamil video single Yezhundhu Vaa, and also its Hindi audio version Roothi Hui.The Tamil version of the song has a music video featuring both singers. Along with composing the song, Shashaa also wrote the Hindi lyrics of Roothi Hui.

Shashaa was in the news recently for her first self-composed and written Hindi original singles Beparwahi and Hum Kahan Hai. The Canad-bred singer, who has also successfully released her English singles Oceans Rained and Strings Of Air, shares she would be getting into acting soon.

