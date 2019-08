Shashank (7/9), Paras (124 no) steal the show in Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Left arm spinner VL Shashank ripped through Khammam batting to return with seven wickets (7/9) while opener Paraj Raj carried his bat to smash an unbeaten 124 in Balaji CC’s 160-run victory in the HCA A1 & A2 division one day league cum knock out tournament on Friday.

In another match, Vivek Singh (134) hit a century while D Srinivas Yadav bagged six wickets (6/39) as MCC beat Classic CC by 173 runs. J Seshi Kumar Yadav (6/69) took six wickets for Classic CC.

Brief scores (5th round):

Pool I: MCC 286 in 44.2 overs (Vivek Singh 134, J Seshi Kumar Yadav 6/69) bt Classic 113 in 22 overs (D Srinivas Yadav 6/39); Warangal District 102 in 31 overs (R Vignesh 4/33, Dhanush 3/9) bt Ours 92 in 31.5 overs (Pradeep Reddy 3/21, G Pavan 3/3). Pool XX: Saleemnagar 219 in 42 overs (Rahul Kunwar 4/59, A Sai Koushik 3/15) bt Cheerful Chums 165 in 48.4 overs (Avinash 3/36, Azid 3/12).

Third round (Pool XI): Visaka 152/7 in 45 overs (P Jagdish 56, K Sai Purnanand Rao 4/31) vs Jai Hanuman 59/1 in 13 overs; WMCC 204/2 in 40 overs (Praful 100, K Vivek 72) lost to Rakesh XI 207/5 in 39.1 overs (B Nishant 58, A Dheeraj Vishal 81, M Lohit Kumar 3/42). Pool XII: Gemini Friends 281/9 in 42 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 73, Thakur Tilak Varma 61, Hima Teja 3/48) bt Team Speed 93/3 in 22.1 overs (Norm Method); Zinda Tilismath 191/6 in 20 overs vs Rohit XI 71/4 in 10 overs. Pool XIII: Adilabad District 155 in 31.3 overs (A Santosh 82, A Jayasuriya 3/31) lost to Hyderabad Bottling 156/3 in 24.5 overs (Radhakrishna 68 no, Vinay Goud 51); Crown 172 in 35.1 overs (Bhargav Anand Goud 4/41) lost to Postal 173/1 in 16 overs (Md Shakeer Ahmed 100 no).

Pool XIV: SCRSA 303/6 in 48 overs (M Suresh 100, Hemant 64) bt Charminar 176 in 35.3 overs (M Suresh 3/23); Concorde 207/4 in 32 overs (Y Sai Varun 69) bt Manchester 135/9 in 32 overs (Y Sai Varun 3/38). Pool XV: Secunderabad Nawabs 163 in 36.5 overs lost to India Cements 165/2 in 28.1 overs (Shreyas Vala 73, Shaik Nafeez 59 no); Sri Chakra 246/6 in 50 overs (Sai Sampath 54, Sahil Krishna 51) bt Mahmood 158 in 41.2 overs (Sandeep Yadav 4/32). Pool XVI: Income Tax 267/7 in 45 overs (P Akshath Reddy 79, MSR Charan 52) bt Budding Star 148/9 in 38 overs (Deepak Dixit 3/30) (Norm Method); Future Star vs Venus Cybertech (Match abandoned due to rain).

Pool XVII: Balaji Colts 228/9 in 50 overs (Venu Madhav 58, K Pranav 87, Krishna Charit 3/46) lost to MP Colts 199/5 in 29.5 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 62) (Norm Method). Pool XVIII: SBI vs Medak District (Match Abandoned due to rain); Green Turf vs Jai Bhagwathi (Match abandoned). Pool XIX: Balaji CC 224 in 40 overs (Paras Raj 124 no, TVS Narayana 4/68) bt Khammam District 64 in 18.3 overs (VL Shashank 7/9); Hyderabad Titans 124/5 in 20 overs bt Osmania 100/8 in 20 overs.