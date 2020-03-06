Shashank Goel appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Shashank Goel was appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana with immediate effect.

The Election Commission of India issued the orders to this effect on Friday. Goel will replace Rajat Kumar, who was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Irrigation and Catchment Area Development Department recently.

Goel was earlier serving as Principal Secretary of the Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department.

