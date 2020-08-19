Shashi Tharoor joins TRS MP Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge

By | Published: 9:16 pm 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday accepted the Green India Challenge given by TRS MP Ranjith Reddy and planted saplings in his constituency.

The former Union Minister, in a tweet later, thanked Reddy and the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Thanking Reddy for ‘reminding him to plant trees’, Tharoor said had enjoyed planting saplings throughout his constituency and that he would continue to do so.

Reddy had accepted the Green India Challenge from film director Sreenu Vaitla and planted three saplings before challenging several other MPs including Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, Mimi Chakraborty, Tejasvi Surya, Galla Jayadev and cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir as well.

Apart from Tharoor, several celebrities, including Tamil superstar Vijay, Telugu star Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Naga Shaurya, Manchu Vishnu and comedian Ali, to mention a few, had taken up the challenge and planted saplings recently.

I’ve enjoyed planting saplings throughout my constituency & will continue to do so. Thanks, @DrRanjithReddy, for reminding me of the #GreenIndiaChallenge! pic.twitter.com/fSptGCPU0e — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 19, 2020

