Shashidhar, Sanjay win golf tourney

Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Shashidhar Reddy and Sanjay Kamtam won the golf fund raising tournament organized by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan at the Hyderabad Golf Club course at Golconda on Sunday.

Over 100 seasonal golfers took part in the golf tournament. First runner ups were Rama Rao and Nrupenderjeet Singh and second runner ups were Sankeerth N and Srinivas. Some of the Golfers who participated in the Tournament and graced the awards function were Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Avinash Gupta, fomer Andhra Pradesh DGP Swaranjit Sen and many others.