Shaun Marsh ruled out of WC with fractured arm

Manchester: Left-handed Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out from the ongoing World Cup with a fractured forearm. Wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb has been named as his replacement and it has also been approved by ICC’s technical committee and will join the Australian squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Marsh suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery after being struck while practicing in the nets on Thursday at the Old Trafford. “This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad,” cricket.com.au quoted coach Justin Langer as saying. “Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.”

“We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation,” he added. Apart from Marsh, Australia had a huge scare when all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also got hit on his right forearm by Mitchell Starc. However, to Australia’s luck, Maxwell has been cleared of any serious damage. “Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets,” said Langer.

“The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we’ll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa,” he added. The five-time champions, who have already qualified for the semifinals, will play their last group stage game in Manchester against the Proteas.