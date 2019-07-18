Shay Mitchell tearfully opens up about her miscarriage

By | Published: 2:22 pm

Washington D.C.: Actor Shay Mitchell opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage, which she experienced in 2018. The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star, who is currently expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, recalled losing her first baby at 14 weeks gestation in the premiere episode ‘Keeping a Secret’ of her pregnancy series ‘Almost Ready’, reported People.

In short, the 32-year-old actor “chose to hold on until she announced” her second pregnancy because of the miscarriage, explaining, “It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult.” “The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn’t been planning. But it happened and we were really excited about it,” the star said of herself and Babel, whom she began about three years ago.

Mitchell shared that she was “completely blindsided” after her miscarriage. “I was like 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea, the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it,” Mitchell said of her first pregnancy. “I still have those photos on my phone and I still have all the doctor visits and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, obviously. But it’s not like I forgot about that happening,” she said, with tears streaming down her face.

“So of course I’m super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost,” the mother-to-be continued, expressing that even through her sadness, she’s thankful that miscarriage has happened only once for her. “I know other women and other friends of mine who’ve gone through a way harder journey. It’s just really tough because you feel broken, as a woman, and that’s not a great feeling,” Mitchell said.

In early January, the actor opened up about her personal highs and lows of 2018 and revealed for the first time that she had suffered a miscarriage. Mitchell shared a series of photos from the last year on her Instagram story. Near the end of the slideshow, she wrote, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships,” going on to share a photo of an ultrasound with a broken-heart emoji.

Mitchell and Babel, a Canadian journalist, learned the sex of their little one, who is on the way, during an unconventional reveal, involving the Pink and Blue Power Rangers duking it out to see which colour would be victorious. “Power Rangers. Never in the history of gender reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” Mitchell said between laughs and gasps of shocked delight during the “fight.” The scuffle ended when the duo fell into a water fountain and one emerged, unmasked, to greet the couple: the Pink Ranger, who made her way over and sat on their laps. “Is it a girl?!” both asked, still a bit confused, but viewers weren’t left hanging, as “IT’S A GIRL” flashed across the screen, with the Pink Ranger striking a pose.