‘She for Her’ program organised in Rachakonda

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the celebrations ahead of the International Women’s Day, Rachakonda Police conducted a ‘She for Her’ program for the girl students at Guru Nanak Institution, Ibrahimpatnam here on Tuesday. Smitha Sabharwal, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, was the chief guest for the event which was attended by 500 She for Her volunteers.

Emphasising the need for students to have higher goals and reach them with hard work, Smitha Sabharwal said, “Women should always be cautious about their surroundings and if any problem arises, they should immediately call the Dial 100 facility”.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat explained about women centric laws and requested the volunteers to alert the police immediately on knowing about any women harassment incidents. He said there were about 1.1 lakh surveillance cameras across Rachakonda Police Commissionerate setup especially for woman safety.

She for Her, a brainchild of Mahesh M Bhagwat, was launched with an aim to create a safer environment for girl students inside the college premises, as public places are already taken care by the She Teams.

The fundamental of this concept is two senior girl students are selected from each college who will undergo orientation training and empowered with awareness on women related laws and acts. They will be nominated as “She for Her” volunteers for the college. Whenever any girl is subjected to harassment, these volunteers will act as a bridge between the police and victims and also help other students on ways to reach police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter