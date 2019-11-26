‘She Shuttle’ launched at Infosys campus in Rachakonda

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: In yet another innovative step towards women’s safety and security on the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, the Rachakonda Police launched the ‘She Shuttle’ at the Infosys campus in Pocharam here on Monday.

The first She Shuttle bus was launched in August, which received tremendous response, following which officials decided to expand the services. She Shuttle is the latest technology-driven security system for all women commuters and exclusive transport system for the working women professionals in the Information Technology corridor, rolled out for the transit safety especially for the last mile transport.

She Shuttle equips itself with a well monitored surveillance system with surveillance cameras, a lady security guard and a smart app for every passenger with a panic button. ‘Reach Safe’ app helps commuters by informing exact time of bus arrival and also monitoring location.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated efforts of Infosys towards women’s safety. Already Infosys had constructed a Command and Control Centre with community CCTVs in Ghatkesar and Medipally worth Rs 5 crore, he said, also acknowledging efforts of the Society of Cyberabad Security Council, and the Margdarshaks.

