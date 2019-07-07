She team arrests private college lecturer in Warangal

By | Published: 8:29 pm 8:31 pm

Warangal Urban: She team police on Sunday arrested a lecturer working with a private junior college on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint lodged by a student.

According to ACP (crimes) B Babu Rao , the accused, Tomburapu Ranjit Kumar, of Incherla village in Mulugu district, was working with a reputed junior college in Hanamkonda.

On the pretext of conducting special classes and providing educational assistance, Ranjith collected phone numbers of students who were lagging behind in studies. After collecting their numbers, he allegedly started harassing them by sending objectionable and obscene messages using WhatsApp and other forms of messaging platforms.

“One of the victim took the issue to the notice of her parents who lodged a complaint with the She team police,” the ACP said, adding that She team inspector B Srinivas, Head Constable Bikshu Naik and other team members visited the college and investigated the matter.

“During the investigation, it was confirmed that the lecturer was harassing many girl students. Based on this, a case was booked at Hanamkonda police station and the accused has been arrested, ” the ACP added.

