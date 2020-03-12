SHE Team averts child marriage in Bhongir

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police SHE Team from Bhongir division averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl here on Wednesday. The parents of the girl, a Class VII student from Chandupatla village, had fixed her wedding with a 21-year-old man from Devalamma Nagaram village in Choutuppal mandal.

“We received information that the elders of both sides had fixed the marriage in the first week of April. We went to their houses and counselled both the families on the negative impacts of child marriages and consequences. They then called off the wedding,” police said.

The Rachakonda SHE Teams have so far averted 73 child marriages and rescued 73 minors from the social evil. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the SHE Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime. The priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the minors will be held responsible, he said, adding that due to early marriages, maternal mortality chances too were high.

The Rachakonda Police requested citizens to report on child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.

