SHE Teams books 21 cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams of Cyberabad have booked 21 criminal cases in January in connection with harassment of women.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, of the total 70 complaints received, 29 cases were booked out of which 21 were criminal cases and eight were petty cases.

“To nab the suspects, 38 decoy operations were taken up. Most of the cases were related to sexual harassment and eve-teasing,” he said in a statement here on Thursday.

One case had the victim being harassed by a person who peeped in while she was taking her bath and in the two other cases the victims were sexually exploited by offering jobs and blackmailing to make intimate pictures public.

“They were all booked under criminal charges,” he said, adding that nearly 8,336 persons attended 15 awareness programmes held last month.