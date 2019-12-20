SHE Teams crucial for policing: Swati Lakra

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: IG (Law and Order) and In-charge of Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra on Thursday said the role of She Teams was crucial in building the reputation of the police department. Speaking after launching the Telangana State She Team here, she said more than 70 per cent of city dwellers were aware of She Teams and its work and underscored the need for conducting more awareness programmes in rural areas.

The management capability of Dial 100 and Hawk Eye operated by the police department would be developed further. The Telangana State She Team will liaison and monitor all the She Teams in the State. A special training programme was also organised for new members along with a session on gender sensitisation. All the She Team members were asked to respond properly whenever a petitioner approached them.

The State-level She Teams were specially designed to strengthen the performance of She Teams across the State and provide training to its members on regular basis with a view to monitor complaints in a timely manner.

The State-level She Nodal Team will conduct special awareness training sessions in women’s colleges in all districts on self-defense and cybercrimes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .