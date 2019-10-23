SHE Teams ensuring safe, secure environment for women: Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police celebrated the fifth anniversary of the SHE Teams in the precincts of the historic Charminar monument here on Wednesday.

The SHE Teams were officially launched by the Hyderabad City Police on October 24, 2014 with an aim of providing a sense of safety and security for women and to boost their confidence. The concept was replicated throughout the State a year later.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the State government gave topmost priority to the safety of women across the State. “SHE Team is one of the initiatives taken up by the City Police to provide a safe and secure environment to women and girls. Since the inception of the Teams in 2014, so far, 6,104 petitions were received through online and direct modes,” he said, advising students not to befriend strangers on social media platforms and to stay safe.

US Consul General Joel Reifman applauded the concept of She Teams while Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), explained the concept of the initiative.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the SHE Teams had been doing a commendable job in ensuring safety of women in the State. He also congratulated the City Police for swiftly acting on complaints of sexual harassment and eve-teasing and creating awareness among women. Marking the successful completion of five years, a brochure on the activities of SHE Teams was also released on the occasion.

KTR all praise for SHE Teams

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was among those who congratulated the SHE Teams on the successful completion of five years.

Taking to the microblogging website Twitter, the Minister praised the efforts of the teams in a series of tweets, recalling that She Teams were launched on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad as a part of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of providing a safe and secure environment for women.

“In view of the resounding success of SHE Teams in Hyderabad, they were soon replicated in the rest of the State,” he said, adding that within a span of five years, SHE Teams had successfully addressed 33,700 cases.

“Protecting and safeguarding the rights of women has been their top most priority. From nabbing offenders to counselling minor delinquents, SHE Teams played a major role in curbing harassment of women in public places. SHE Teams have also been running campaigns and creating awareness amongst women regarding their rights,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.