SHE Teams go all out to make Hyderabad safe

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams received 598 complaints of women harassment in the last six months. Petitions were received through various sources, including social media and direct complaints.

According to the police, 311 petitions were lodged by petitioners by visiting police personnel directly, followed by 209 through WhatsApp. Officials received 49 complaints through e-mails and 11 cases were booked after catching those harassing women on the spot. Ten complaints were received through the ‘Hawk Eye’ police mobile application, while six were forwarded by senior officials who received the complaints.

In the last one month, 73 complaints related to women harassment were received. Of these, 30 petitions were received from complainants who directly visited the police and lodged petitions. In June, 30 complaints were received through WhatsApp, 10 by e-mail and three on the Hawk Eye app.

According to the SHE Teams, five persons caught in the last one month were counselled and let off later. Petty cases were booked against six persons under the Hyderabad City Police Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, referring them to the police stations concerned. “Among these, there are six persons who were caught red-handed in public, while they were misbehaving with women,” said Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and SIT, Hyderabad.

In all the cases in which the persons caught were warned and let off, a regular follow-up with the victims and also with those caught was being done by way of counselling, police said.

Priest, crane operator in SHE Teams’ net

The SHE Teams caught persons, including a priest and a crane operator, for allegedly harassing women and children in the last one month.

The temple priest was arrested for luring a girl, clicking intimate pictures with her and harassing her to marry him. He also threatened to make their pictures public if she did not agree.

In another case at Banjara Hills, a youngster was caught for allegedly harassing his niece by showing her obscene pictures on his mobile phone. The girl informed her mother who lodged a complaint with the police, after which he was arrested.

The SHE Teams also secured convictions in some cases. A 27-year-old man from Asifnagar, Syed Hasan Sulaiman, was sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment for harassing a woman seeking sexual favours from her.

In another incident, Dinakar William, a private employee from Malkajgiri, was sentenced for a week for harassing a woman on Facebook. The court also sent a youngster, B Bhukya, a driver from Nalgonda, to jail for a week after he stalked a woman and harassed her to marry him.

Some cases that came to the SHE Teams were registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

