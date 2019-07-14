SHE Teams organise 2.5K run in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Nalgonda: Under the aegis of SHE teams of Nalgonda police, a 2.5K Run was conducted in Nalgonda town on Sunday to create awareness among girls and women.

Additional Superintendent of Police T Padmanabha Reddy flagged off the run at police headquarters, in which hundreds of college girl students participated. The rally was concluded at Clock Tower Centre by passing through NG College, Shivaji Nagar and Ramgiri.

Speaking on the conclusion of the run at Clock Tower Centre, Padmanabha Reddy said the SHE Teams, which were set up in 2014, had been working for the safety and security of girls and women.The teams, working in three Revenue Divisions, filed as many as 2,000 cases so far in the district. The eve teasers are being nabbed and counselled in the resence of their parents, he said.

He said girls should use their mobile phones carefully while disclosing their identity and sharing their photos on social media as nearly 75 percent of the cases are related to the harassment on social media. SHE Teams would camp on the premises of bus stands, railway stations, schools, colleges and shopping complexes and keep an eagle eye on the suspicious persons. In addition to filing cases after receiving complaints from the victims, they were also filing cases on sumotu if they identify the eve teasers. He suggested the girls to be bold and strong when they face harassment by eve teasers and must complain to the police about it. It would also give courage to other girls too in tough times. The identity of the victims will be maintained as a secret.

SHE Teams Inspector Rajasekhar Goud, Nalgonda Dy. SP Ganga Ram, Miryalaguda Dy SP Ramesh and leaders of women organizations were also participated in run.

