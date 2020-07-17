She Teams receive 160 complaints in June

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams caught several persons, including a Zumba coach, for harassing women in the month of June. Officials said a total of 160 complaints were received from women victims through different means such as WhatsApp, email, Hawkeye, direct walk-in etc. As many as 35 cases have been registered out of which, 17 were criminal cases and 18 petty cases.

In one case, a Zumba coach from Gowlidoddi was caught for harassing a woman mentally and physically. He was arrested by the Gachibowli police. In another case, a private lab technician was caught for harassing his colleague demanding sexual favours.

In the third case, a car driver was caught for harassing a woman over phone. He got her contact number from a website when she had posted an advertisement seeking a driver. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged women to approach the She Teams on 9490617444 or Dial 100 whenever they face harassment, or WhatsApp to no.9441669988.

