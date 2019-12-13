She Teams saviour of women in trouble

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams are catering to the need of an increasing number of women who are coming forward to register complaints with police. A total of 190 complaints were received from women during November by the 11 She Teams in the limits of the Commissionerate.

Officials said 67 cases were registered, out of which 20 were criminal cases and 47 were petty cases. Sixty persons, including eight minors, were caught for harassing women. A total of 279 decoy operations were conducted at various hot spots including bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations and colleges. During this, 22 persons were caught, police said.

In one case, a science teacher from a school was arrested for showing sexually explicit videos to girl students and touching them inappropriately. The girls divulged the matter to the Bala Mithra volunteer in the school who further informed the police. In another incident, a woman approached the She Team via WhatsApp alleging that her ex-colleague was stalking and misbehaving with her. He also threatened to kidnap her. A case was booked at the Gachibowli police station and subsequently the offender was arrested.

In a third incident, a youngster was caught for showing sexually explicit videos to an 11-year-old girl in his neighbourhood and misbehaving with her, while in another case, an auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for misbehaving with a woman in Madhapur. Based on her complaint, the She Team examined the footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings and caught the accused.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the work of the She Teams and requested women to approach the She Teams on WhatsApp- 9490617444 or Dial 100 service whenever they are harassed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .