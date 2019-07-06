Shed collapses during memorial ceremony of actor Vijaya Nirmala in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:42 pm

Hyderabad: An iron shed structure erected for a lunch organised in view of the tenth day ceremony of late actor-director Vijaya Nirmala collapsed at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli here on Saturday morning.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. While the condolence meeting was being held in the auditorium, the lunch was being arranged on the lawn at the venue. A temporary shed made of iron rods and beams was set up to accommodate the guests for the lunch.

While the arrangements were in place, due to strong wind, the iron structure got damaged and partially collapsed. The staff immediately rushed to the spot and made alternative arrangements.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter