Sheep owner fined Rs 10,000 for letting his sheep eat Haritha Haram saplings

By | Vivek Virdhan | Published: 2:26 pm

Narayanpet: A sheep rearer was fined Rs 10,000 by the district administration on Wednesday, as his sheep were found munching on the saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram recently.

On Wednesday, District Collector Venkata Rao, who was passing from Makthal, had found some sheep eating away saplings planted on both sides of the railway-line on the outskirts of Makhtal town. He immediately informed the concerned mandal officers, who swiftly reached there and took custody of the sheep.

MPDO Pavani, MRO Srinivasulu and their staff fined Shiva kumar, the owner of the sheep Rs 10,000 and asked him to pay the fine and take his sheep home.

