Shehnaaz Gill has this to say about herself

By Author  |  Published: 24th Jun 2020  7:14 pm

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, has shared a quirky observation about herself on social media.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself.

“Love me or hate me either way I’m gonna shine,” she captioned the image.

 

Sung by Darshan Raval, the song’s video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the “Bigg Boss 13” house.

In May, she featured in a lyrical video “Keh gayi sorry” by Jassie Gill.

A few months ago, Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to “Bigg Boss” house to promote his film “Panga”.