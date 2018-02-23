Sheila Bhide committee meet on Feb 27, 28

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Sheila Bhide Committee constituted to look into division of assets, liabilities and employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) between the two Telugu States as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, will meet on February 27 and 28 to finalise its report.

The Experts committee on PSUs and Corporations has so far arrived at a consensus on bifurcation of 70 PSUs and corporations that fall under Schedule IX of the Constitution. There are a total of 90 such PSUs covered under Schedule IX.

The committee will discuss about employees and liabilities division in these PSUs besides taking a final call on the division of the remaining 20 assets and submit its detailed report to the Central government. Following notices issued by the committee, the accounts and audit departments of the PSUs have already submitted its report to the committee.

The dates of the meeting was announced in the wake of Andhra Pradesh government’s notification to dispose of a portion of the AP State Film, Television and Theatre Arts Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) building located at AC Guards in Hyderabad.