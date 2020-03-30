Shelter to 40 migrant labourers in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Karimnagar: About 40 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Odisha have been provided temporary shelter in Karimnagar. After coming to know that 30 labourers from MP and Maharastra were walking from Hyderabad to reach their States, traffic police led by ACP G Shankar Raju received them at Alugunur chowk, at the entry point of Karimangar town.

Meanwhile, another 10 Odisha labourers working in granite quarries in Bavupet were also received at Padmanagar area. All 40 members have been provided shelter in Laxmi Narsimha Function hall and provided food and other essential commoities with the help of Rajasthan Seva Samithi and Rotary Club.

