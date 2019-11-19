Shelve the proposed corporatisation of ODF, Medak MP urges Defense Ministry

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Sangareddy: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MP, Medak urged the Defense Ministry to shelve the proposal to corporatise the Ordnance Factory located at Eddumylaram in Sangareddy district. During the Zero Hour at Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the MP raised the issue before the house during the winter session.

Reddy has said the employees of ODF were living in fear since the proposed corporatisation of ODF is mooted. He also urged the Defense Ministry to take a decision in favour of the employees on humanitarian grounds.

The Medak MP told the house that the employees have approached him several times requesting him to represent their issues before the House. Reddy has also appealed to the Defense Ministry to take the right decision keeping the Country’s security in mind. The ODF is known for manufacturing war tanks for the Indian Army.

