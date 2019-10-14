Shenoy Baby Day organised

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A unique meet and greet for babies born at Shenoy Hospitals with gynaecologists, who helped deliver them, was held at the hospital here on Sunday. More than 400 children and youngsters participated in the Shenoy Baby Day.

Founded in the year 1963, Shenoy Hospitals has built a repute spanning more than 50 years and upgraded its services with the latest advancements of cutting edge technology while staying loyal to its value based system of family ethics, a press release said.

Dr Mamata Deendayal, Director, Shenoy Hospitals said Sunday’s initiative granted a rare privilege for the children to meet the instrumental figure who played the crucial role of bringing them to the world and its an interaction with the care taker who invested a great amount of time, energy, love and care.

A large number of children joined the initiative and grabbed the opportunity to meet and interact with the doctors who were present at the initial day of life. The doctors and the enthusiastic children had interesting conversations which took the doctors back in time of their early career stages, the release added.

