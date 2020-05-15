Sherlyn Chopra flaunts summer-sleek look

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Whether it’s being drenched by ice-cold water or unscrewing a bottle cap with a round kick, or just behaving like a mannequin, just for fun… time and again, Bollywood celebrities have let loose and indulged in some social media fun. And what better way to do it than to take up the wacky challenges! Sherlyn Chopra, the bold and sexy actor, is no exception and she does not stay away from updating her followers with new lustrous videos either.

Recently, Sherlyn shared a video of her in red hot bikini, playing with her adorable dogs, in which she was found singing one of the famous Bollywood songs Meine Koi Jadu Nahi Kiya, Tu Hi Mere Piche Aaya Piya. She captioned the video, “Shenanigans with my little ones.. �😛#stayhome #staysafe ❤…”

Sherlyn is very outspoken and she means what she speaks. Her fearless attitude always made her stand out of the box and proved that she is a one-man army. She is the first woman from India who had got covered in Playboy Magazine.

She is also known for her fitness but now Sherlyn had moved on in her life and became an entrepreneur, and despite being an actor, she has now became producer, writer, and content creator, and is exploring more by focusing on her high business content creation as a producer.