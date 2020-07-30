SHG women to make masks, sanitisers in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Suryapet: Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Suryapet district will involve themselves in the business of manufacturing of sanitisers, handwash liquids and masks.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said special training was provided to SHG women from 18 mandals on manufacturing of masks, sanitisers and handwash liquids. A sum of Rs 20 lakh was released to the SHGs for the purpose. The SHG women should focus on preparing masks, which would be attractive and superior in quality than those available in the market. It would help in financially strengthening the SHGs in the district by creating additional income for them.

Through the District Rural Development Agency, SGH women had prepared 35,000 masks, which were distributed to the people free of cost. The DRDA should take the responsibility of creating marketing facility for the masks, sanitizers and handwash liquids made by the SHG women, the Collector said.

