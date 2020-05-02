SHGs in Narayanpet don new cap

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Several women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Narayanpet district are making good use of the lockdown and coming up with new services, which not only is facilitating in earning some money for themselves but also extending an helping hand to the needy.

Stepping out, standing in queues and purchasing essential commodities can be a challenge for many, specially the senior citizens and those with special needs. To help such persons, women in different SHGs in Narayanpet are delivering commodities at their doorsteps.

While, the service is extended for free to the elderly and those with special needs, a nominal charge is collected from households. Apart from helping the SHGs earn some money, this service is more importantly aiding in making people remain indoors.

There are 11 mandals and 11 vehicles have been arranged to supply commodities by the SHG women. Depending on the distance, the women collect Rs. 5 to Rs. 10 for delivering commodities at the doorsteps of households, says Narayanpet District Collector, D Harichandana.

In some cases, the commodities are being delivered on bikes as well to distant locations. Till date, 130 SHGs have supplied goods to about 7,345 households. In addition to this, there are 15 groups associated with MEPMA and they have delivered commodities to over 9200 households, she said.

What’s more, the SHGs are now delivering sweet lime as well, extending much-needed help to farmers in selling their stocks during these testing times. With good yield this season, many farmers are keen to sell their stocks and SHGs are extending their support in this exercise, she added.

Contact numbers of a few SHGs: 87909-90597 / 87909-90730/ 87909-90577 / 87909-90603

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .