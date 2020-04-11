SHGs pitch in to fight anti-Covid battle in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: One stitch at a time, one mask by one mask. Thousands of women, who are members of about 200 self-hep groups (SHGs) functioning under the aegis of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, are toiling for long hours with their sewing machines since Wednesday, making re-usable masks and doing their bit in curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

The women have already stitched 20,000 face masks and are gearing up to stitch 60,000 more in another two days.

What more, these masks are made of cotton and can be washed and used multiple times. Over 4.5 lakh women are enrolled with 45,000 SHGs in Hyderabad. The municipal corporation has roped in women from over 200 SHGs, who are trained in tailoring to stitch the face masks.

The stitching of masks means that apart from doing their bit to contain the spread of the virus, these women SHGs are also earning during the lockdown. The municipal corporation is paying Rs.12 per mask and to this effect, the SHGs are likely to earn about Rs.7.2 lakh for 60,000 masks, said a senior GHMC official.

More importantly, the GHMC is ensuring that the SHGs get constant supply of fabric and is in talks with cloth merchants to make sure there is no dearth of fabric. All these masks will be distributed to the 20,000 sanitary workers and about 2,500 Swachh auto drivers, who collect garbage from households on a priority basis. Later, they will be distributed among other personnel.

Each worker will be distributed two masks and these will be in addition to the masks presented to them earlier.

