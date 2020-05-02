Shia pilgrims from Maharashtra given permission to leave Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: Ninety-three Shia pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were stranded in the city since the lockdown began, were accorded permission by the administration to return to their native place.

The pilgrims had come to the city to participate in religious events and visit the holy sites in the city in March. They were staying at Kali Khabar in the Mirchowk police station area.

After the government announced that those stranded in the State would be sent back to their native places, a delegation of Shia leaders led by AIMIM MLC Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effandi met police officials and represented their case.

On Saturday, the police issued them an interstate pass facilitating their travel to their native place. The pilgrims will go by arranging their own transport.

